Dwight Howard was never the most mature player in the NBA, but there was a time when he was one of the most dominant. His days with the Orlando Magic shouldn’t be overlooked.

Howard infuriated pretty much every fan base he played for, and he burned a lot of bridges throughout the course of his career. It wasn’t until the final stage that he was able to redeem himself.

Even so, the former Defensive Player of the Year and NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers holds a special place in his heart for Orlando, and he admitted he would love to retire with the Magic.

Dwight Howard Wants To Retire In Orlando

“I really missed this beautiful city,” Howard said on social media. “I appreciate all the amazing moments that make this my home, despite the miscommunication or trials we’ve been through. I am grateful for my lessons and what they have taught me.”

“And I value them. Orlando I value you. I value the moments we had good and bad. Wins and losses. The s*** was still the best. Blue and white will always ignite,” he added.

Whether the Magic will have any sort of interest in his services at this point remains to be seen. But there’s no doubt that they should retire his jersey once he’s done playing.