Dwyane Wade could make a comeback to the NBA. Through his official X account, the Miami Heat legend replied to a fan who mentioned him as her favorite player of all time. “And I’ll be back for some more.”

Wade is 41 years old and retired from professional basketball in 2019 after winning three championships. Therefore, the possibility of him returning to play seems very remote, although his statement undoubtedly leaves the door open.

Furthermore, since 2021, Dwyane Wade has been a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, so that would be another obstacle to consider when thinking about coming out of retirement. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023 and has not clarified his true intentions following the intriguing post.

The curious thing is that all of this happens just hours after LeBron James sparked a major controversy by downplaying his time with the Heat alongside Wade, Chris Bosh and Ray Allen. Perhaps Dwyane has something to prove.

What happened between Dwyane Wade and LeBron James?

LeBron James has made 10 appearances in the NBA Finals and has won four championships. Two of them were during that extraordinary stint with Miami alongside stars like Wade, Bosh and Allen. However, in a very controversial statement, the King claims that he never needed the Heat to build his legacy.

“I think I would still be at this level no matter if I would’ve came here or not (Miami). Let’s not get it twisted. The four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise. This franchise is top tier. It’s one of the best franchises in the world.”

Despite acknowledging the importance of the Miami Heat as a franchise in the NBA, LeBron James asserted that, individually, he wouldn’t have needed them to become one of the greatest players in history.

“But as far as my career, my career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. As far as what I was able to learn here was second to none. That’s for sure.”

Would LeBron James be a legend without the Miami Heat?

Even though LeBron James denies it, his career wouldn’t be the same without the two championships he won with the Heat. For many experts, that stint in Miami (2010-2014) was brilliant and catapulted him into the debate as the greatest player of all time alongside Michael Jordan.

After the controversy sparked by that initial statement, LeBron did not back down saying that he would still be as dominant without the Heat. “You damn right I would still be! I’m CHOSEN! Ain’t nothing changing that! Maybe less rings but DOMINANT from start to finish.”

Who has won more championships between LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan won six championships during his career with the Chicago Bulls. Furthermore, in an extraordinary stat, Jordan remained undefeated in the finals (6-0). Meanwhile, LeBron James is still in pursuit as he has two fewer rings.