LeBron James says he didn't need the Miami Heat to build his legacy

A few months ago, LeBron James kept the NBA in suspense when he opened the door to a possible retirement when the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Now, the King is playing his 21st season, trying to enhance his legacy.

Throughout his brilliant career, LeBron has made 10 appearances in the NBA Finals and has won four championships. Two of them were during an extraordinary stint with Miami alongside stars like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Ray Allen.

However, in a very controversial statement, LeBron James claims that he never needed the Miami Heat to build his legacy as one of the greatest players in history. It all happened after the latest game visiting his former team.

“I think I would still be at this level no matter if I would’ve came here or not. Let’s not get it twisted. The four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise. This franchise is top tier. It’s one of the best franchises in the world.”

LeBron James takes a big shot at the Miami Heat

Despite acknowledging the importance of the Miami Heat as a franchise in the NBA, LeBron James asserted that, individually, he wouldn’t have needed them to become one of the greatest players in history.

“But as far as my career, my career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. As far as what I was able to learn here was second to none. That’s for sure.”

LeBron James doubles down on Miami Heat’s legacy comments

As expected, controversy erupted on social media. Many experts and fans criticized LeBron for downplaying his time in Miami, as, without the Heat, he would only have two championships, and he wouldn’t be in the conversation for being the greatest of all time alongside names like Michael Jordan.

However, on his official X account, LeBron James defended his comments about the Heat and once again asserted that that team was not necessary to build his impressive legacy in the NBA.

The King said he would still be just as dominant if he never went to the Miami. “You damn right I would still be! I’m CHOSEN! Ain’t nothing changing that! Maybe less rings but DOMINANT from start to finish.”

How many titles has LeBron James won?

LeBron James has won four NBA championships in his career. Two with the Miami Heat, one with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In total, the legend has made 10 appearances in the finals.

Who has won more championships between LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Michael Jordan won six championships during his career with the Chicago Bulls. Furthermore, in an extraordinary stat, Jordan remained undefeated in the finals (6-0). Meanwhile, LeBron James is still in pursuit as he has two fewer rings.