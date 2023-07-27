A few weeks ago, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, chose the University of Southern California (USC) as his next destination. The 6-foot-3 point guard from Sierra Canyon High School is a great prospect and, of course, the national media has followed him closely as a possible heir for the King.

That was major moment for LeBron during the NBA playoffs: “One of the best days of my life. First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. Super proud of him. It’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college.”

Now, when Bronny was preparing for his next challenge at USC to establish himself as a future prospect in the NBA, the young player suffered a cardiac arrest. After his son left the ICU, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers had a very special message on social media.

LeBron James gets emotional after Bronny James’ cardiac arrest

LeBron James waited more than three days to finally express his feelings about what happened with his son Bronny. The legend of the NBA went to Twitter and Instagram to deliver a long-awaited message.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Right now, Bronny James’ recovery is the priority for the family and that’s why LeBron didn’t speak at all about his son’s future at USC or playing basketball. As the King said, there will be a proper time to do that.