The basketball community loves certain debates, especially the one about who’s the greatest player of all time. For years, the answer seemed pretty clear, but with LeBron James‘ rise, many wonder whether he’s better than Michael Jordan.

MJ enjoyed unprecedented success back in the 90s with the iconic Chicago Bulls, while The King won rings with three different teams: Heat, Cavaliers, and Lakers. Therefore, it’s a very polarizing question.

However, Mario Chalmers seems to be sure that Jordan is above everyone else, including his former teammate in Miami. A few months after claiming no one ‘feared’ LeBron, he doubled down on his take.

Mario Chalmers insists MJ is the GOAT

“I feel like Bron is the greatest player to ever play this game but he’s just not my GOAT,” Chalmers said, via Betway. “That’s a personal subject. …It’s not that I don’t like him, I love him but I want, for my GOAT, to live and die on their shot. With [Michael] Jordan or Kobe [Bryant], you know they are taking that last shot every time. …Bron is going to make the right basketball play and nothing is wrong with that… It’s just not what I want my GOAT to do. I want my GOAT to shoot it.”

“Going more into the depth of my statement, you come into a Finals situation. Are you more fearful to face LeBron James or Michael Jordan? MJ is 6-0 in the Finals, and LeBron has 4 rings,” he added. “When I say players didn’t fear LeBron, LeBron has been beaten, MJ has not. When LeBron first came to the Heat, people saw him as a villain. But when you line up next to him, you’re actually fearful of him because he’s trying to prove people wrong.”

Everyone has their opinion, but what it’s unquestionable is that both James and Jordan have inspired millions. Instead of comparing them, we should just recognize their legacies.