Former LeBron James teammate surprisingly snubs Lakers star when naming best NBA player

A former teammate of LeBron James makes a surprising choice for the best player in the league, picking someone over the Los Angeles Lakers star.

LeBron James of Team USA attended the Women's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
LeBron James of Team USA attended the Women's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

By Alexander Rosquez

Patrick Beverley, LeBron James‘ former teammate and former Philadelphia 76ers player, has caused a sensation by stating that Victor Wembanyama is the best player in the NBA today.

Patrick Beverley‘s surprise choice of Victor Wembanyama as the NBA’s best player, ahead of even LeBron James, who just won Olympic gold, is a bold and unexpected statement. This choice may reflect a changing of the guard in the NBA, where a new generation of stars is emerging and challenging the dominance of more established players.

Wembanyama, who was selected with the first pick of the 2023 Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, had an impressive rookie season and helped France win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. His ability to play multiple positions and his mastery of the game make him a unique player in the NBA.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Beverley ranked the league’s best centers, but Wembanyama didn’t make the list. “He’s not a five,” Beverley said. “He’s everything. You can’t even put him in comparison with other people. He’s the best player in the NBA next year. He’s a center who shoots threes and dribbles the ball.”

Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France reacts during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wembanyama: Injury concerns

Despite his exceptional talent, Wembanyama’s main concern is his health. Due to his height and physical build, there is a risk of injury. However, the young player is taking the necessary steps to take care of his body and minimize risks.

“Just because you’re 7’4″ doesn’t make you a center,” Beverley said. We’re talking about guys who are centers, who come out and set screen-and-rolls. None of the guys we’re naming come up and shoot hesi-pull threes, maybe [Joel] Embiid a little bit, but that’s it. It’s not fair to give him a position. He’s an alien, he’s positionless.”

The future of Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has a bright future ahead of him. With his talent and skill, he is expected to become one of the best players in the NBA in the coming years. It will be interesting to see how his development continues and how he impacts the San Antonio Spurs’ game.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

