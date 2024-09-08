NBA Rumors: JJ Redick believes there is a player who could be a major help to LeBron James at Lakers

According to a report, there’s one player on the Los Angeles Lakers who JJ Redick believes could be a major help to LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season.

As the new NBA season approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t made any splashy moves in their roster. The biggest change? The arrival of JJ Redick as head coach, despite having no prior coaching experience. However, Redick has his sights set on one player who he believes can make a significant impact and provide key support to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That player is Austin Reaves, who has already earned praise from Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss. During a 2023 interview with The Ringer, shortly after re-signing the guard, Buss revealed, “He’s one of my favorite people,” adding, “We valued him very highly. We didn’t want to see him go somewhere else.”

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Redick has big plans for Reaves. “I just know JJ has big plans for Austin Reaves,” Windhorst said on his podcast. “Not only that, when the Lakers were in discussions with teams this summer and Austin Reaves’ name came up, it was a hard no from the front office.”

With LeBron James entering his 22nd season at age 40, it’s likely his performance may not be what it once was, and Anthony Davis can’t carry the team alone. That’s why both Redick and the Lakers‘ front office are placing considerable trust in Reaves to step up this season.

Austin Reaves #15 and Anthony Davis #3 celebrate with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Reaves reflects on playing with LeBron and Bronny

The selection of Bronny James in the NBA Draft sparked plenty of debate among fans and analysts alike. Some questioned whether the Lakers’ choice was motivated by LeBron’s influence, while others wondered if Bronny truly had the skill to compete at the NBA level.

For Austin Reaves, however, Bronny’s addition is a positive move. He views the potential pairing of LeBron and his son as something special. “For LeBron to put himself in a position to play with his son is special. I know he will be motivated to play at his peak level. For me, being around them and seeing what it’s going to be like is going to be very cool,” Reaves said via Nicole Ganglani.

When could LeBron and Bronny play together?

The Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves is set for Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 PM (ET). All eyes will be on the potential NBA debut of Bronny James, playing alongside his legendary father.

With the game taking place at the Lakers’ home court, it could be a monumental opportunity for fans to witness the first-ever game featuring the James duo.