Former NBA champion explains what LeBron James is missing to surpass Kobe Bryant in the GOAT debate

Who’s the GOAT in NBA history? It’s a question that has sparked countless debates over the years. Names like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry often dominate the conversation, but Kobe Bryant is also consistently mentioned as one of the greatest players the league has ever seen.

Despite the many differing opinions, the statistics are clear. When you look at the numbers, Bryant, Jordan, and LeBron are undeniably at the top of the discussion. These legends have inspired generations of basketball players, each boasting exceptional careers and remarkable skill. However, the question remains: who deserves to be crowned the greatest of all time?

In the debate, former NBA champion Stephen Johnson has made his stance clear, placing Kobe Bryant ahead of LeBron James in the GOAT conversation. Not only did Johnson elevate Bryant in his ranking, but he also shared his reasoning: “If LeBron had the Mamba Mentality, he would be the best ever.”

Johnson elaborated further, stating, “LeBron would be in that conversation even more, but without that competitive fire, that Mamba Mentality, and without always dominating when he has the chance, he falls short. Playing to the level of your competition? That’s something Kobe never did.”

Kobe Byrant goes around Doug Christie in the third quarter of the Sacramento Kings against the Los Angeles Lakers, at Arco Arena in Sacramento on, Sunday, April 11, 2004.

What’s LeBron missing to Be ranked above Bryant?

Johnson offered insight into what’s missing for LeBron to be considered ahead of Kobe Bryant in the all-time rankings. “LeBron would be in that conversation even more, but his mentality is lacking. He doesn’t have that Mamba mentality. He doesn’t always dominate when he knows he can. He plays to the level of his competition, and he shouldn’t be doing that,” Johnson explained.

Johnson went on to compare the two legends: “Both are incredible in their own right. Kobe was the better competitor, the better scorer. LeBron, however, is the more complete player.” These are just some of the factors that set James and Bryant apart, as both have made monumental contributions to the NBA.

Voices weighing in on the GOAT debate

The debate over who deserves the title of NBA’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is as heated as ever, with opinions sharply divided. For some, it’s a two-player race, while others argue that three or even four players should be in the discussion.

One prominent voice in the debate is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who, when asked about the GOAT, didn’t hesitate: “Michael Jordan. And don’t tell LeBron I said that,” Silver quipped.

Iman Shumpert also weighed in on the topic during a conversation with Shaquille O’Neal on The Big Podcast. While acknowledging that Stephen Curry could technically be considered in the GOAT conversation, Shumpert was clear about his personal stance: “We can place Curry on the list, but for me, I don’t think so. I speak from experience—having often guarded the best player, there’s more to it than just shooting threes.”