NBA News: Bulls' Lonzo Ball sparks controversy with comments on Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has found himself at the center of debate following his recent comments about NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The remarks, made during an appearance on WNBA star Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast alongside his brother LiAngelo Ball, have ignited strong reactions from Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe fans alike.

During the podcast, Reese asked Ball to name his “Mount Rushmore” of NBA players. Ball listed LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Magic Johnson, with an honorable mention for Stephen Curry, saying, “Steph might find his way in there.”

When Reese pressed him on why Kobe Bryant was absent from his list, Ball gave an explanation that didn’t sit well with fans. “I love Kobe Bryant, but he was never the best player to me when I was watching him,” Ball said.

“Just because he’s got the most misses ever, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know,” Ball continued. “But back to Curry—his resume, the way he changed the game—he’s the best shooter ever. Carried USA. There ain’t nothing that he hasn’t done, and he’s got the rings to back it up too. So, I don’t know.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls during a game at United Center. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball returns from injury

Despite the controversy, Ball made his return to the court for the Bulls in their recent loss to the Orlando Magic. After missing a month due to a right wrist sprain, Ball played 15 minutes, scoring six points and adding three assists and one rebound.

Following the game, Ball shared his gratitude for being back in action. “A win definitely would’ve felt better, but happy to be back with my dawgs,” he wrote on Instagram.

Bulls HC praises Ball’s mental toughness

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan commended Ball’s resilience in overcoming injuries, emphasizing the guard’s unwavering mentality. “There’s never any of that—it’s kinda like, ‘What’s next?’ and ‘What’s now?’ And he just moves forward,” Donovan said. “It’s an incredible quality and gift he has.”

Donovan added that Ball has consistently maintained a positive attitude, even during challenging moments. “I’m sure he has quiet moments where he’s had to sit down and think a lot about it. But at least in the group, he has never come in upset, down, pouting. He’s never been that way—he remains the same in those situations.”