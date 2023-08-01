LeBron James and Stephen Curry are without any doubt two of the greatest players not only this century, but in the entire history of the NBA. After all, their résumés speak for themselves.

The King holds the record for beign the all-time top scorer in the league, and he also boasts four rings with three different teams. Steph, meanwhile, has the most three-pointers in league history and also won four championships, all of them with the Golden State Warriors.

Needless to say, they made a strong case to be considered among the greatest players the game has ever seen. Even so, Julius Erving didn’t include them in his top 10 players of all time.

Julius Erving doesn’t name LeBron or Curry among his all-time top 10 players

Erving, who won an NBA championship with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983, revealed his top 10 players of all time in an interview with Joy De’Angela – leaving a number of superstars out:

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Michael Jordan

Jerry West

Oscar Robertson

Elgin Baylor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Magic Johnson

Karl Malone

Nate “Tiny” Archibald

The Sixers legend suggested that he didn’t name any current players because they’re careers aren’t over yet. Even so, the absence of LeBron, Steph, Kobe Bryant or Shaq has given a lot to talk about on social media.