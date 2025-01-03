Video: Vinicius Junior sent off for altercation with goalkeeper in Real Madrid's win over Valencia

Vinicius Junior found himself at the center of an unexpected incident this Friday in La Liga. The FIFA The Best award winner was sent off after a confrontation with goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. Despite his dismissal, Real Madrid secured a hard-fought victory over Valencia in a thrilling match that was decided in the final minutes.

Real Madrid and Valencia faced off this Friday in the rescheduled Matchday 12 clash of La Liga. The encounter was crucial for both sides: Los Merengues sought a win to seize the top spot in the standings, while their opponents, struggling near the relegation zone, were desperate to secure points to avoid the drop.

Valencia shocked their visitors with a strong first-half performance. In the 27th minute, Hugo Duro pounced on a rebound left by Thibaut Courtois following a Javi Guerra strike to give the hosts the lead. With that advantage, Valencia went into the break with a surprising 1-0 lead, leaving Carlo Ancelotti with plenty to ponder.

However, the second half saw a change in momentum. Real Madrid emerged determined to equalize and were presented with a golden opportunity from the penalty spot. But Jude Bellingham’s effort struck the post, leaving the match still in the balance.

* Developing story.