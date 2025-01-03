Trending topics:
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially revealed their injury report, and it includes some big updates about star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes has been playing through injury for much of the 2024 season. Despite this, the star quarterback has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 15-1 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Undoubtedly, Mahomes’ ankle status is key to reach the Super Bowl as the defending champions could face very dangerous rivals like the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens.

For this reason, heading into the final game of the schedule against the Denver Broncos, Reid has made a very important decision regarding Mahomes and other stars like Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

Who got injured with the Chiefs?

The latest injury report from the Kansas City Chiefs shows that Andy Reid is ready to rest several starters in the game against the Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travi Kelce, Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, Kareem Hunt, George Karlaftis, Justin Reid and Drue Tranquill are all listed as doubtful.

Additionally, Isiah Pacheco, Jawaan Taylor, Mecole Hardman and Jaylen Watson are officially out. It’s important to note that, in Mahomes’ absence, Carson Wentz will be the quarterback for the Chiefs.

What happens if Chiefs lose to Broncos in Week 18?

If the Chiefs lose on the road against Denver, Bo Nix and the Broncos would secure their playoff spot as a wild card team. As a result, the Dolphins and Bengals will be eliminated.

