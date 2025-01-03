Lionel Messi reveals the three toughest goalkeepers he’s ever faced in his career

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccers players of all time, is the second-highest goal scorer in the sport’s history, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo. Given his remarkable scoring record, countless goalkeepers have felt the pressure of facing him.

However, even Messi has faced his challenges in trying to beat certain shot-stoppers. In a 2019 interview with FIFA, the Argentine forward revealed the three goalkeepers who have given him the toughest time over the years.

“The best goalkeeper? I’ve played against many, but to choose one specifically, I would say [Gianluigi] Buffon, and [Manuel] Neuer…I don’t know, there’s so many, but they are two of the best. Also [Iker] Casillas,” Messi explained when asked about the toughest goalkeepers he’s encountered.

Messi’s opinion on this may have evolved over time, especially considering the many accolades he’s earned since that 2019 interview—two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami, two Copa America with Argentina, and the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers who suffered the most against Messi

With 850 career goals, Messi ranks as the second all-time top scorer in soccer history, behind Ronaldo’s 916 goals. Throughout his career, many goalkeepers have been on the receiving end of his strikes—some multiple times.

Former Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves holds the unfortunate distinction of conceding the most goals to Messi, with the Argentine netting 21 goals against Alves over 17 encounters.

Next on the list are Spanish legends Iker Casillas and Gorka Iraizoz, who Messi faced 26 and 27 times, respectively. Messi scored 18 goals in total against them. In fourth place is another Spaniard, Andrés Fernández, who surprisingly conceded 17 goals in just nine matches against Messi.

Completing the top five is Messi’s former Barcelona teammate, Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. The two faced off 21 times, with Messi finding the back of the net 15 times.

Although Casillas ranks second in goals conceded to Messi, the Argentine insists that the Spanish goalkeeper was one of the most difficult to score against. In contrast, Messi faced Buffon and Neuer just six times each, managing to score two goals against each of them.