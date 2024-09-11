Former NBA player chooses the GOAT between LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Trending topics:
A former NBA player has a clear answer about who the GOAT is between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
By Alexander Rosquez

Terrence Ross, former NBA player, has shared his opinion on the debate between Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and legend Michael Jordan for the title of “GOAT.” According to Ross, LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time, surpassing Michael Jordan.

Ross highlighted LeBron’s consistency and longevity as key factors in his evaluation. Despite his age, LeBron James is still a dominant and effective player in the NBA. In addition, Ross emphasized the intensity of the competition LeBron has faced throughout his career, which is why he chooses him as the GOAT.

“LeBron, to me now, is the GOAT. I don’t know how you put Jordan over him if Jordan had done what he was doing for 20 years. I’m like, yeah, LeBron has a long way to go. The truth is, he played basketball twice, returned twice, and got a three-peat on his first return,” Ross said.

LeBron was the best player in the entire Olympics, bro. Curry did his thing in the last two games. He absolutely shot the lights out, like he’s known to do. But LeBron really put the team on his back and led them all the way. I mean, without LeBron, Curry might not even get those shots off,” Ross added.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Michael Jordan comparison

Ross compared LeBron’s career to Michael Jordan‘s. According to Ross, LeBron has maintained a high level of play throughout his career, while Jordan had periods of decline and retirement. “I mean, the level of competition LeBron is facing, to me, is more impressive than the competition Jordan went up against, if we’re going to be honest about it.”

