NBA News: Celtics star picks GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The Boston Celtics star joins the eternal debate over who is the best player in NBA history: LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 18, 2024 in Brooklyn, Michigan.
By Alexander Rosquez

For years now, the debate over who is the best player in NBA history has been narrowed down to two names: Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The discussion becomes even more intriguing because LeBron has played in two different eras, allowing many youngsters to grow up watching James instead of Jordan.

One of these youngsters is Boston Celtics star Derrick White, who seems to have made his choice between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as his personal GOAT.

While statistics can never definitively settle the GOAT debate, they can provide context for White’s selection. In terms of longevity, James has a clear advantage over Jordan. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2003, he was one of the youngest players in the league at the time.

In a video posted on social media, White is seen on a golf course being asked if LeBron is his GOAT, to which he responds with a series of nods, prompting the videographer to comment, “LeGOAT, my king.”

Michael Jordan and LeBron James hug after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Why could LeBron James be considered the GOAT?

Twenty years later, LeBron is still playing for the Los Angeles Lakersand is currently the oldest player in the NBA at age 39, being the only active player born before 1985. During his 21 seasons, LeBron has become the top scorer in NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record. In addition, in 2016, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic comeback in the NBA Finals, becoming the only team to win after being down 3-1.

What advantages does Michael Jordan have over LeBron James?

Many fans consider Michael Jordan to have an edge over LeBron James because of his six championship rings. While James has a 4-6 record in the Finals, Jordan won all six titles without needing a Game 7. Additionally, Jordan achieved two three-peats, dominating the 1990s and significantly contributing to the global growth of basketball.

Alexander Rosquez

