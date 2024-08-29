Trending topics:
Shawn Kemp delivers a strong message to those comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan

NBA legend Shawn Kemp ends the debate about those who compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan.

Shawn Kemp attends Players' Night Out 2018 hosted by The Players' Tribune on July 17, 2018 in Studio City, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

Shawn Kemp, an NBA legend, has once again sparked debate about who is the best player in the NBA: Michael Jordan or LeBron James. While some consider LeBron to be Jordan’s natural successor, others argue that Michael Jordan’s legacy is simply unmatched.

Comparison between the two players is inevitable, but is often based on individual stats and achievements, leaving aside differences in playstyle and historical context. Jordan, with his explosiveness and scoring ability, dominated an era marked by a more physical and less fast game. For his part, LeBron, with his versatility and vision of the game, has reigned in an era characterized by faster basketball based on collective play.

Kemp who shared the court with Michael Jordan, has offered an interesting perspective on this debate, pointing out that comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan is a mistake.

“I think LeBron is right up there,” said Kemp. “I don’t think he’s the best and I don’t think he has to be the best. And I don’t think LeBron James should be compared with Michael Jordan either. I think LeBron should be compared with Magic Johnson. Whoever started that [expletive] up got it totally wrong. LeBron is not no Michael Jordan, Kobe [Bryant] is more Michael Jordan”.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James hug after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“It’s like they wanted to make a story for the news or something I guess so they just throw a name out there. But I don’t see how you can really compare those two. He’s such a bigger, stronger person than Michael Jordan was, and a more forceful person.” Kemp added.

The era of basketball has changed

Kemp has emphasized that basketball in the 1990s, when he and Jordan played, was a very different game than basketball today. The pace was slower, the game was more physical and the defenses were much tougher. LeBron James, with his fast-paced, transition-based style of play, would have struggled to adapt to that environment.

“I think LeBron couldn’t have done the same thing he did in our era, with all those big bodies,” Kemp said. “I’m not saying he wouldn’t have been good, but his game would have had to change.”

Who is the best? The debate continues

Ultimately, the question of who is the greatest player in NBA history is subjective and depends on the criteria each person uses to evaluate players. Both Jordan and LeBron have left an indelible legacy in basketball and have inspired generations of players. It’s important to recognize that the game has evolved and that comparing players from different eras can be tricky.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

