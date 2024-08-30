Trending topics:
Knicks legend chooses the GOAT teammate between LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Who is Better: Jordan or LeBron? The New York Knicks legend and former teammate of Jordan offers a unique insight into the debate, revealing his choice for the GOAT as his ideal teammate.

Former NBA player Charles Oakley sits court side prior to the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena.
By Alexander Rosquez

Charles Oakley, former New York Knicks star, has shared his opinion on the eternal debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. In a recent appearance on the Fadeaway Dunk podcast, Oakley had the opportunity to engage in fantasy basketball and choose between these two giants of the sport.

Despite his close friendship with Michael Jordan, Oakley opted for LeBron James as the teammate he would prefer to have. Oakley emphasized the importance of playing with someone who is a leader and a role model, and LeBron ticks those boxes.

Oakley praised James for his leadership, his status as a role model, and his longevity in the NBA. With 22 seasons in the league, James is the sixth player with the most games played.

“Who would I rather play with: LeBron or Mike?” Oakley said. “I say LeBron, but Mike’s my best friend. Mike ain’t passing me the ball. He doesn’t care if I get a shot today or tomorrow.”

Michael Jordan and LeBron James hug after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Oakley and his preference for LeBron James

“Anybody who’s got a son, watch LeBron,” Oakley said. “If you’re open, he’ll pass your son the ball. It ain’t like some guys who’ll look at you and then shoot it. They say LeBron ain’t the guy who wants to take the big shot, but it ain’t about taking a big shot if somebody’s checking you. They always say Mike would take the shot; LeBron would pass the shot.” Oakley added.

Oakley’s experience with Jordan and the Bulls

Charles Oakley witnessed firsthand the greatness of Michael Jordan during his time with the New York Knicks. The Knicks faced the Chicago Bulls five times in the playoffs, and the Bulls always came out on top. However, Oakley and the Knicks took advantage of Jordan’s temporary absence in 1994 to defeat the Bulls in a seven-game series and reach the NBA Finals.

The debate between Jordan and James continues

The debate about who is the greatest player in basketball history is still ongoing, and the opinions of the game’s legends are always interesting. Oakley, with his experience and knowledge of the game, has provided a unique perspective on this eternal debate.

