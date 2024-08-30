Former OKC Thunder opens up about his experience with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook

Andre Roberson, former Oklahoma City Thunder player, has revealed details of his experience alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, two of the most outstanding players of the 2010s.

The Thunder, led by Westbrook and Durant, were one of the most dominant teams of the decade, despite failing to win an NBA championship. They reached the Western Conference Finals four times and the NBA Finals once.

During his appearance on Dwight Howard’s podcast, Roberson discussed the challenges and rewards of playing alongside these two future Hall of Famers on the Thunder team.

Roberson, who was part of that golden era, shared his experiences and observations about the dynamic between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. “It was special,” Roberson said. “We had our battles at times. Russ, his pick and pop with Serge [Ibaka]. One of those years was when Serge was trying to prove that he could shoot… trying to break that narrative.”

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates his defense on J.J. Redick #4 of the Los Angeles Clippers with Kevin Durant #35, Serge Ibaka #9 and Dion Waiters #3 and Andre Roberson #21 during a 100-99 Thunder win at Staples Center. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The coexistence of Durant and Westbrook

The relationship between Durant and Westbrook was intriguing, as both were team leaders who often took control of the offense. Roberson also provided insight into how the team involved Serge Ibaka and other players in the offensive game.

“He would come off that screen and want to shoot it every time. And Russ wouldn’t mind,” Roberson continued. “But then you got Kevin Durant on the other end like, ‘Yo, swing the ball…’ You gotta give guys an opportunity to grow, but at the same time, if that s—t ain’t broke, don’t fix it… [Durant] putting the ball in the hole at a high level, Russ doing his thing… That was a unique experience and battle, because that ultimately changed our team as a unit, as well.” Roberson added.

The Thunder legacy

Roberson’s experience with the Thunder provides a unique perspective on one of the decade’s most remarkable teams. Now, the Thunder are in a new era, hoping to achieve success and bring a title to Oklahoma City.