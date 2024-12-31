Jake Paul has long dreamed of a fight against Canelo Alvarez, although the match has not been confirmed. However, Floyd Mayweather has now made a bold prediction about the potential outcome of the bout if it takes place in the near future.

A few years ago, during the COVID pandemic, several influencers began stepping into the boxing ring. They fought against each other to provide entertainment for fans during a difficult time for the world.

Jake Paul was one of those celebrities who entered the world of boxing. However, he continued to train and fight, aiming for a professional career in the sport.

Floyd Mayweather gives his final verdict on the outcome of a Canelo vs. Jake Paul fight

While not many influencers continued their boxing pursuits, Jake Paul did. His passion for the sport led him to seek bigger challenges, fighting retired boxers and other influencers at the professional level.

However, Jake Paul has yet to secure a fight with a top-tier boxer. His biggest challenge so far has been against Tommy Fury, a fight Paul lost by split decision.

That defeat didn’t deter Jake Paul from looking for new challengers. The YouTuber-turned-boxer aims to make a name for himself in the professional boxing world, and that includes taking on the biggest names in the sport, like Canelo Alvarez.

Paul has repeatedly expressed his desire to fight Canelo, but the Mexican boxer has shown little interest. Still, if the fight were to happen someday, Floyd Mayweather Jr.—who defeated Alvarez—has a clear idea of what the outcome would be.

Canelo Alvarez, multi-division world champion

“He would get f**ked up by Canelo. There is no way, he would get demolished,” Mayweather said to TMZ Sports. “But for what he’s doing, as long as they keep getting YouTubers and putting him in there with MMA guys that are over the hill then he will continue to shine. I’m proud of him. They know what they’re doing. I can’t knock him.”

Why is Canelo Alvarez not interested in fighting Jake Paul?

Canelo Alvarez is currently 34 years old and still at a high level in the boxing world. The Mexican boxer has stated he plans to stay active until 37, continuing to face elite opponents during this time.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is not considered part of that elite group. While Paul’s boxing skills are improving, his bouts are generally viewed more as spectacles. As such, Canelo has little interest in engaging in that kind of match right now.

