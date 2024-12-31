Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reveals ambitious goals for 2025 beyond the Champions League

Real Madrid enjoyed a near-perfect 2024, clinching almost every major title they contested, including the prestigious UEFA Champions League. However, they are far from complacent and Kylian Mbappe has now shared his ambitious vision for what he aims to accomplish in 2025.

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

In the first half of 2024, Real Madrid claimed an impressive trio of titles: the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. As the current season began, with Kylian Mbappe now a crucial part of the squad, they added the European Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup to their trophy cabinet. Yet, for the Spanish giants, success is never enough, and Mbappe has now outlined his ambitious goals for the year ahead.

“We couldn’t end the year on a better note than being surrounded by our fans. It’s incredible to feel their love and connection as we prepare for the second half of the season,” Kylian shared during an open training session held at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium within the Ciudad Deportiva complex.

“We want to create our own chapter in the great history of Real Madrid,” the French forward continued. “When you play for this club, you are expected to compete for every title and bring joy to the fans.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Mbappe revealed the team’s aspirations: “The goal is to be stronger and happier in 2025. Now, we focus on the Super Cup, and we will work hard to win it. We also want La Liga and the Champions League. Competing for every championship is our responsibility.”

Real Madrid’s packed agenda

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad faces a grueling start to 2025. They will kick off the year on Friday, January 3, with an away game against Valencia at Mestalla—a Matchday 12 fixture rescheduled from November. Just three days later, they will debut in the Copa del Rey against Deportivo Minera, a fifth-division side.

The first major test of the year will come in mid-January during the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in the semifinals, aiming to reach the final against either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao. This competition offers the team their first opportunity to secure silverware in 2025.

Real Madrid’s key challenges in 2025

The Copa del Rey is one glaring omission from Real Madrid’s 2024 trophy cabinet after their elimination by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Rectifying this misstep will undoubtedly be a priority for the club.

However, the main targets remain La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In the Spanish league, Real Madrid currently trail Atletico Madrid by just one point, keeping the title race wide open. The European tournament poses the most significant challenge for Real Madrid, as their performance in the group stage has been inconsistent. They currently hold a precarious position, sitting just two points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Stuttgart, who remain outside the playoff qualification spots. With two games remaining, they must solidify their position to secure their place in the next round.

