Jake Paul is poised for an exciting 2025 in his boxing career. However, he’s starting the year with some bad news, as a potential rival will not be able to face him due to a severe injury.

A few years ago, Jake Paul began searching for ways to grow his social media following. Many influencers made the decision to face each other in boxing matches, which were initially regarded as exhibition bouts.

However, something sparked Jake Paul’s deep interest in the sport, and he took his commitment to the next level. The YouTuber is now striving for a professional boxing career and aiming to face some of the best pugilists in the world.

Jake Paul’s potential 2025 rival confirms severe injury

Recent years have been challenging for Jake Paul. The influencer decided to pursue a professional boxing career a few years ago, but things haven’t gone exactly as planned.

While he currently holds an 11-1 record, most of his victories have been against retired boxers, other influencers, or even a former basketball player. He has yet to face, and defeat, a top-tier pugilist.

In November, Jake Paul secured his 11th win against 58-year-old legend Mike Tyson. ‘Iron Mike’ couldn’t keep up with Paul’s pace, leading to an unanimous victory for ‘The Problem Child.’

Paul faced heavy criticism after this win, which is why he’s reportedly seeking a bigger, tougher challenge to be taken more seriously within the boxing community. However, one promising opponent has dropped out of a potential bout.

Ryan Garcia ahead of his bout with WBC super lightweight champion Haney Saturday

Ryan Garcia confirmed that he suffered a hand injury that will require surgery. He was rumored to face Jake Paul in the last trimester of the year, but his plans have now derailed as he focuses on recovery.

Will Jake Paul fight Ryan Garcia someday?

According to reports, Ryan Garcia had been in talks with Jake Paul’s team to explore the possibility of a fight in 2025. Garcia was scheduled to face Japanese kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo on New Year’s Eve, but his injury has now thrown a wrench in those plans.

Garcia has expressed a desire to face Anpo in 2025 to fulfill the deal he initially confirmed, but it’s uncertain how long it will take him to recover and whether he will have enough time to face both Anpo and Paul in such a short timeframe.