NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook breaks silence on alleged feud with Nuggets star over jersey number

Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets puts the rumors behind him and focuses on the team's goals.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena.
Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena.

By Alexander Rosquez

Denver Nuggets star point guard Russell Westbrook has come out in response to rumors suggesting a possible conflict with his teammate, Christian Braun, over the jersey number.

Westbrook’s statement addresses rumors that Braun had rejected Westbrook’s request for the No. 0 spot, which would have led to tension between the two players.

Westbrook clarified in an Instagram post that he never made a formal request for the No. 0 jersey, stating instead that he had deliberately chosen No. 4 as a symbolic gesture to mark a new chapter and fresh beginning in his career with the Denver Nuggets.

“Let’s please leave our young star alone,” Westbrook said in the post. “[Christian Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number.”

Russell Westbrook made a clarification through Instagram. Via Instagram

Russell Westbrook made a clarification through Instagram. Via Instagram

Braun, a key player for the Nuggets

Christian Braun was a key piece in the Nuggets’ championship last season. With the departure of Bruce Brown, Braun took on a bigger role on the team, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Westbrook looks to adapt to Denver

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, comes to the Nuggets hoping to contribute to the team’s success. While his performance last season left something to be desired, Westbrook has extensive experience and skills that can be valuable to Denver.

Nuggets face challenges for next season

With the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson, the Nuggets have gaps to fill at shooting guard and backup point guard positions. The team hopes Julian Strawther, who showed flashes of talent in his rookie season, can step up and fill some of those gaps.

NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together

The Nuggets will open the 2024-25 season at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 24. It will be interesting to see how they adapt to the new roster and if they can repeat their success from last season.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

