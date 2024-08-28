NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook breaks silence on alleged feud with Nuggets star over jersey number

Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets puts the rumors behind him and focuses on the team's goals.

Denver Nuggets star point guard Russell Westbrook has come out in response to rumors suggesting a possible conflict with his teammate, Christian Braun, over the jersey number.

Westbrook’s statement addresses rumors that Braun had rejected Westbrook’s request for the No. 0 spot, which would have led to tension between the two players.

Westbrook clarified in an Instagram post that he never made a formal request for the No. 0 jersey, stating instead that he had deliberately chosen No. 4 as a symbolic gesture to mark a new chapter and fresh beginning in his career with the Denver Nuggets.

“Let’s please leave our young star alone,” Westbrook said in the post. “[Christian Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number.”

Russell Westbrook made a clarification through Instagram. Via Instagram

Braun, a key player for the Nuggets

Christian Braun was a key piece in the Nuggets’ championship last season. With the departure of Bruce Brown, Braun took on a bigger role on the team, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Westbrook looks to adapt to Denver

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, comes to the Nuggets hoping to contribute to the team’s success. While his performance last season left something to be desired, Westbrook has extensive experience and skills that can be valuable to Denver.

Nuggets face challenges for next season

With the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson, the Nuggets have gaps to fill at shooting guard and backup point guard positions. The team hopes Julian Strawther, who showed flashes of talent in his rookie season, can step up and fill some of those gaps.

The Nuggets will open the 2024-25 season at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 24. It will be interesting to see how they adapt to the new roster and if they can repeat their success from last season.