Boris Becker cemented his place in tennis history during the late 1980s and early 1990s, boasting an illustrious career that included 49 titles, six Grand Slam victories, and a reign as the world’s No. 1 player. The German phenom burst onto the scene at just 17 years old, becoming the youngest Wimbledon champion in history—a record that still stands. Over the years, Becker competed in seven Wimbledon finals, winning three, along with triumphs at the 1989 US Open and the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Given his remarkable career and expertise, Becker is uniquely qualified to weigh in on the sport’s biggest debate: who is the greatest player of all time? Unsurprisingly, his focus was on the celebrated “Big Three”—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking on Eurosport Germany’s podcast Das Gelbe vom Ball in 2022, Becker praised all three legends for their incredible accomplishments. “That they each won 20 Grand Slams is incredible—it will never be matched,” Becker said. “They’ve been playing against each other for the last 15 years. They haven’t won more only because the others have won them”.

However, when pressed to choose the greatest of all time, Becker gave the edge to Novak Djokovic. “The numbers don’t lie,” Becker stated. “As a tennis player, the number of weeks at No. 1 is very important, and in that aspect, Novak is far ahead. If all three stopped playing today, you would see Novak at No. 1”.

Novak Djokovic with Boris Becker training at BNP Paribas Masters Bercy 2015. (IMAGO / Cordon Press/Miguelez Sports)

Becker’s time coaching Djokovic

In 2013, Becker joined Djokovic’s team as his coach, helping the Serbian star reach new heights. During their partnership, Djokovic won six Grand Slam titles and solidified his dominance at the top of the ATP rankings.

“The goals we set when we started working together were fully achieved,” Djokovic said in December 2016, following their split. “I want to thank him for the cooperation, teamwork, dedication, and commitment.”

Djokovic’s legacy in the post-Federer and Nadal era

At 37, Novak Djokovic has nothing left to prove. With an unprecedented 24 Grand Slam titles, Olympic gold (2024) and bronze (2008) medals, and team victories like the Davis Cup (2010) and ATP Cup (2020), Djokovic’s résumé speaks for itself.

The Serbian legend’s dominance is only set to grow with the retirements of his fiercest rivals—Roger Federer in 2022 and Rafael Nadal in 2024. As Djokovic continues to contend with rising stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner his place in history appears increasingly untouchable.

Becker’s endorsement of Djokovic as the greatest reflects not just the numbers but the era-defining impact he’s had on the sport. As the new generation steps up, Djokovic remains the gold standard—a true testament to his greatness.