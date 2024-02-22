Giannis Antetokounmpo called out over very controversial take his preparation

Against all odds, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have been fairly inconsistent this season. Despite having one of the deadliest duos in the NBA, they can’t seem to hold their own against winning teams.

Losing Jrue Holiday and firing coach Mike Budenholzer took a huge toll on their defense. Sometimes, the team looks overwhelmed and unprepared, especially when it comes to making adjustments.

That’s why some fans weren’t so thrilled to hear the Greek Freak’s latest confession, as he pretty much admitted that he doesn’t prepare to face opposing teams or rival players.

Giannis Admits He Doesn’t Prepare For Rival Teams

“I just, in general, do not watch basketball,” the former NBA champion said during the All-Star Weekend. “I love when I go to the game and I have no idea who I’m playing or what they do.”

Watching film and taking a deep look at the scouting report are two main parts of being a professional basketball player, let alone a leader. Ironically, he recently called his teammates out for not putting an effort:

“We have to want it, man,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “Like enough with the talking. Enough with the, ‘our s— don’t-stink’ mentality. Do we really want it? Are we putting in the work? Are we going to put in the effort? That is the most important thing.“

Giannis’ work ethic on the court and the practice facility has never been put into question, and he’s already a champion, MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year. Even so, this is simply no way to approach his preparation.

The Bucks have gone 3-7 under new coach Doc Rivers, who’s not exactly known for his expertise as a tactician. Perhaps it’s time he leads by example and starts watching some film instead of calling his teammates out.