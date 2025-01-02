Where to watch Duke vs Ole Miss live for free in the USA: 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Duke will face off against Ole Miss in what will be the 2025 Sugar Bowl Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

Duke and Ole Miss both enter the matchup with identical 9-3 records, showcasing seasons filled with highs and lows. The Blue Devils opened strong at 5-0, highlighted by a rivalry win over North Carolina, but hit turbulence with losses to Georgia Tech, SMU in overtime, and Miami.

They closed the season on a high note, securing three straight victories. Ole Miss started hot with a 4-0 run before setbacks against Kentucky and LSU, but their season featured a dominant 28-10 win over Georgia and ended on a strong note with a rivalry triumph over Mississippi State.

When will the Duke vs Ole Miss match be played?

Duke take on Ole Miss this Thursday, January 2nd, in the highly anticipated 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Henry Parrish Jr. of Ole Miss – IMAGO / Newscom World

Duke vs Ole Miss: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Duke vs Ole Miss in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Duke and Ole Miss live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.