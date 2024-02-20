Just last week, the Golden State Warriors put the NBA in shambles. A report about their interest in trading for LeBron James went viral in the blink of an eye, and it made evident that they’re not satisfied with their current core of players.

Team owner Joe Lacob hinted at making major changes in the offseason if this team underperforms in the playoffs, adding that they will always look to be aggressive in their pursuit of talent.

Stephen Curry also hinted at picking up their pursuit of James in the summer, but he might not be the only superstar currently on their radar. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, they could go after Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors’ ‘Dream Scenario’ Includes Giannis Antetokounmpo

“Per a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State’s “dream scenario” is to acquire Giannis in the offseason and pair him up with deadly shooter Stephen Curry,” wrote Matthew Duganzic of Sports Illustrated.

Needless to say, this will be easier said than done, and not just for salary-matching purposes. Giannis has always been vocal about his desire to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks forever, and he’s talked about ‘winning the right way’ even before leading them to their first title in five decades.

Even so, he’s also expressed his frustration over the team’s current status, and they’ve gone 3-7 under Doc Rivers, so there’s a chance that he might reconsider his stance at some point in the near future.

The Warriors still believe Stephen Curry can lead them to another NBA championship and rightfully so, as he’s still one of the best players in the game. Then again, title windows can shut closed in a heartbeat, and Father Time is undefeated, so it’s only right they try to give him the help he needs while he’s still at his best.