NBA News: Doc Rivers points finger at star player for Bucks' loss

The Milwaukee Bucks remain a fan-favorite team, powered by two standout players, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. However, the loss of Giannis due to injury has been a significant blow, particularly as he is one of the leading candidates for the 2024 NBA MVP award. In his last game before the injury, Giannis delivered an impressive stat line of 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 assists, underscoring his critical role on the team. Without Giannis, head coach Doc Rivers expressed confidence in Bobby Portis, though Portis struggled to make an impact in the Bucks’ recent loss to the Chicago Bulls. Frustrated by the team’s late-game execution, Rivers pointed to another issue: the failure to put the ball in Damian Lillard’s hands during key moments.

“That’s gotta be better. One thing I would say is I gotta be better, making sure Dame gets the ball in his hands down the stretch of the game…we drew two plays up to get him on the secondary (action) because they were loading up, and he never got it. We have to have an understanding to get it to him, and I gotta get it to him and live with it,” stated Doc Rivers.

Lillard, the second pillar of the Bucks’ offense behind Giannis, had a mixed performance against the Bulls. While he contributed 29 points, 6 rebounds, and an impressive 12 assists, his lack of touches in the fourth quarter, particularly in the closing minutes, diminished his overall impact on the game.

Was Damian Lillard truly the sole reason for the Bucks’ loss to the Bulls?

Blaming Damian Lillard alone for the loss would be unfair, as the Bucks have been struggling with defensive lapses in recent games. Bobby Portis, stepping in to fill Giannis’ absence, recorded 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Bulls. While respectable, it fell short of the dominant numbers Giannis provides, exemplified by his 34-point, 10-rebound effort against the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks’ recent struggles highlight the challenge of adjusting without their MVP candidate, and while Portis and Lillard have shown flashes of brilliance, the team must find better cohesion to overcome these setbacks.

The Bucks’ defensive problems buried their chances of winning the game

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled with slow defensive rotations, making it difficult to keep pace with the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged these issues, saying, “It felt like we were playing with fool’s gold the entire night. I thought defensively we had no presence the entire night…I just didn’t think we controlled the ball. I don’t even think it was the pick-and-rolls. I thought we never controlled the ball.”

Rivers’ comments highlight the defensive lapses that plagued the Bucks throughout the game. Despite some offensive shortcomings from key players, a stronger defensive performance could have been enough to secure a victory. The team’s inability to maintain consistent defensive pressure ultimately proved costly, overshadowing their potential to turn the game around.