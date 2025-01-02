Not Curry or LeBron: Giannis, Jokic, Shai, and LaMelo lead early All-Star voting

The NBA has unveiled the initial voting results for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, set to take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, hosted by the Golden State Warriors. While perennial All-Stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry were notably absent from the top spots, the current frontrunners include Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and LaMelo Ball of the Chicago Hornets.

Giannis leads all players with an impressive 1.7 million fan votes, closely followed by Jokic with 1.4 million. On the backcourt side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates the Western Conference voting with 1.05 million votes, while LaMelo Ball leads the Eastern Conference with 947,444 votes—despite missing 10 games this season due to injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s rise to the top of the Western Conference backcourt voting is no shock, considering his stellar season leading the Thunder to the best record in the West. However, LaMelo Ball’s position as the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards has raised eyebrows. Despite limited availability, Ball has dazzled fans with his flashy playstyle, reminiscent of his college days, earning him recognition as one of the league’s most exciting young stars.

This year, the NBA is introducing a new format for the All-Star Game. Departing from the traditional East vs. West matchup, the event will feature a tournament-style competition with three teams composed of selected All-Stars. The fourth team will be comprised of the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge, adding a fresh dynamic to the midseason spectacle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays against the Detroit Pistons in a NBA Cup game at Little Caesars Arena.

Key stats of fan favorites

The Bucks superstar has been a force of nature this season, leading Milwaukee to victory in the inaugural NBA Cup. Through 25 games, Giannis is averaging a league-best 32.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting an astonishing 61.0% from the field. His dominance on both ends of the court makes him the clear favorite for the All-Star spotlight.

Nikola Jokic

The reigning MVP, Jokic, is having another jaw-dropping season, cementing his place among the league’s elite. In 29 games, Jokic is putting up 30.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 56.1% from the field and an incredible 49.2% from beyond the arc. Jokic also leads the league with 14 triple-doubles, underscoring his unparalleled versatility.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai continues to build his case for MVP, averaging 31.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. His leadership has propelled Oklahoma City to the top of the Western Conference standings, solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest stars.

LaMelo Ball

Despite missing time due to injury, Ball has captivated fans with his creative playmaking and scoring ability. Averaging 30.1 points and 7.4 assists per game, LaMelo ranks fourth in scoring this season. His charisma and highlight-reel plays have earned him widespread admiration and a surprising lead in the Eastern Conference backcourt voting.

