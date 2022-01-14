The Milwaukee Bucks did the impossible on Thursday night when they reduced Stephen Curry to a slow performance to beat the Golden State Warriors 118-99. Here's how they slowed down Steph, per Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks have shown their championship credentials again on Thursday when they took down the Golden State Warriors. Even without Jrue Holiday, Stephen Curry had a tough night against the Bucks' defense.

Curry, who is on pace to become the NBA MVP for the third time, headed into this game aiming to bounce back from a rough patch but the hosts have only extended it. The three-point leader was reduced to just 12 points, his second-worst game in that aspect this season.

That's certainly something the Bucks should be proud of, considering that not many teams have been able to stop Steph this campaign. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo explained that holding Curry required a team effort.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals how the Bucks stopped Stephen Curry

“A guy like that, it cannot just be one person; it has to be the entire team,” Antetokounmpo said, per The Athletic. “Being active, showing hands, having the mindset of multiple efforts that we have to chase tonight.

"He’s going to pass the ball, he’s going to get it right back, and then he’s going to dribble handoff with Klay (Thompson), or he’s going to dribble handoff with (Andrew) Wiggins, so we got to be all locked in and know that we gotta be on our toes tonight and chase.”

Steve Kerr stays calm, recognizes the Bucks' great performance

“To be honest, I’m not that concerned,” Kerr said postgame. “We’re just in a rough patch in our season. It happens to every team, every year pretty much with very few exceptions and we’re in a little bit of a rut. We played a team that was ready and played a great, great first half. We’re a little out of sorts and we just got to get back on track.”

As Giannis noted, stopping a Warriors team lead by Curry and the likes of Klay Thompson or Andrew Wiggins in it is not an easy task for any team in the league. Then again, this is why they're the reigning champions.