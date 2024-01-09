Sometimes, you just have to be careful what you wish for, and as you may know by now, the NBA is no exception to that rule. Notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks might have found that out the hard way.

There was a lot of hype surrounding his pairing with Damian Lillard but thus far, the duo has been rather underwhelming. The Bucks are getting exposed on defense, and Dame’s lack of effort on that end of the floor has been a talking point all season long.

Even though this team has won plenty of games and is still one of the best in the Eastern Conference, they seem quite beatable, and Giannis hasn’t hidden his frustration with his team.

The Athletic: Lillard Will Leave The Bucks This Summer

That’s why NBA insider Zach Harper believes Lillard isn’t going to be in Milwaukee past this season. Talking on The Athletic’s podcast, Harper took notice of one of Giannis’ multiple shots at his teammates, stating that it was actually a shot at Dame:

“My hot take, safe zone submission: Dame’s gone this summer. You know what I read? You know what I read? When he said, ‘We got to stop dying on screens,’ Oh, myself included. You think that was a direct shot at Dame? Who could it be at? I don’t think he’s taking shots at Cam Payne,” said Harper.

Zarper also quoted fellow Bucks insider Eric Nehm and talked about the fact that Giannis went on a long rant to hold everybody accountable, so it doesn’t seem like he’s too happy about his new partner:

“I think Eric Nehm wrote that Giannis talked for seven and a half minutes on all this, right? Just going off on all this stuff, right? He’s real pissed. And I think that when I saw that we got to stop dying, we can’t die on screens,’ oh, myself included, I was like, ‘Oh, damn’. You saw subtext at Dame,” Harper continued.

Of course, plenty of things can change and happen from now to the end of the season. But barring a major turn of events, it seems like this partnership won’t be as dominant as most people thought.