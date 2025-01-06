The young San Antonio Spurs star, Victor Wembanyama, showcased in his rookie NBA season that he’s destined for greatness. In fact, he already secured his first accolade by being named Rookie of the Year last season. Recently, he received a bold GOAT endorsement from a former Golden State Warriors teammate of Stephen Curry.

Just days earlier, during the Spurs’ victory over the Nuggets, Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic delivered a spectacular display of basketball brilliance, treating fans to stellar performances from both players. After the game, the reigning MVP, had high praise for the French phenom, calling him “a special player who will be remembered forever in the NBA”.

Now, former NBA star and current 3×3 Basketball World Tour competitor DeMarcus Cousins added to the praise. In an interview with FanDuelTV’s Run it Back, Cousins described Wembanyama as a generational talent unlike any other the sport has seen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is something we’ve never seen before in this sport,” Cousins said. “This kid has it all. He can literally do whatever he wants on the basketball court. Obviously, the talent is there, the gift is there. It’s just about staying healthy and staying consistent throughout his career”.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks a shot by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Defensive dominance

The French sensation has proven to be a force on both ends of the floor, showcasing exceptional scoring ability as well as a knack for anchoring his team’s defense.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Wembanyama's harsh self-critique after overtime loss to Nuggets

Last season, he led the league in blocks, and this year, he’s on track to repeat the feat, currently sitting atop the leaderboard with a commanding 45-block advantage over Anthony Davis, who holds the second spot.

Advertisement

Wembanyama’s defensive prowess is undeniable, which is why DeMarcus Cousins boldly claimed that the Spurs star will go down as the greatest defensive player of all time. “It’s not even an argument. At minimum, he will be the greatest defensive player of all time,” Cousins said. “Minimum. I’m calling that now. The sky’s the limit for this kid”.

Jokic’s admiration for Wembanyama

After their head-to-head showdown, Jokic praised Wembanyama’s growth and potential. “I think he’s better this year than last year,” Jokic said. “He’s going to get even better with experience, how his body is changing, and learning the plays. He has really good veterans on his team right now to help him grow”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the game, Jokic delivered a stellar performance with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, narrowly missing his 15th triple-double of the season. Wembanyama, however, was equally electrifying, finishing with 35 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

Jokic concluded his post-game remarks with more admiration for Wembanyama: “I think he’s a special player. I think he’s going to be one of a kind and someone who will be remembered forever”.