In the world of hockey, there are achievements that defy logic and physics, setting standards that seem unattainable, from Phil Kessel‘s unstoppable streak of consecutive games to Wayne Gretzky‘s astonishing goal record.

These records, etched into the collective memory of fans, are not just numbers: they are stories of perseverance, unparalleled talent and moments of pure magic on the ice. Looking back, we encounter the names of legends.

Join us as we explore the most unbreakable records in the National Hockey League history, moments that have taken the sport to new heights and, to this day, remain the benchmark for excellence both on and off the rink.

Wayne Gretzky’s career points – 2,857 points

Center Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings in 1990. (Source: Getty Images)

Wayne Gretzky, often dubbed “The Great One”, set an insurmountable standard by accumulating 2,857 career points, a record that combines goals and assists. This achievement is widely regarded as one of the most remarkable in hockey history, demonstrating an unparalleled combination of skill, vision and longevity.

He hit 1,000 points in just 424 games, making him the only player in NHL history to do so in fewer than 600 games. His ability to consistently produce points for both himself and his teammates is a defining feature of his career.

Wayne Gretzky’s single-season goals – 92 goals (1981-82)

Center Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Kings moves down the ice during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1993. (Source: Gary Newkirk /Allsport)

In the 1981-82 season, Gretzky set a jaw-dropping record by scoring 92 goals in a single season, a feat that still stands today. This accomplishment is remarkable not only for the sheer number of goals but also for the level of competition he faced in an era of highly skilled goalies.

He finished that season with 92 goals and 120 assists in 80 games, posting a plus-minus rating of +80. His dominance on the ice during this period remains unmatched.

Wayne Gretzky’s career assists – 1,963 assists

Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes warms up his team during a practice before the NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at General Motors Place on October 5, 2005. (Source: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Gretzky holds the record for the most career assists in NHL history with 1,963. This record emphasizes his incredible playmaking ability, as he was not only a prolific scorer but also a master of setting up his teammates for success. He is the only player in NHL history to surpass 1,900 assists, showcasing his dominance in creating offensive opportunities.

New York Islanders’ 19-game winning streak (1982-83)

The 1982 New York Islanders (Source: @TheSports_Shift)

During the 1982-83 season, the New York Islanders set an unbreakable record with a 19-game winning streak. This achievement reflects an extraordinary level of team cohesion, skill and strategy that helped propel the Islanders to the top of the NHL.

Their remarkable consistency during that stretch is a testament to their championship-caliber roster. The Islanders finished that season with a 42-26-12 record and secured second place in the Patrick Division.

Glenn Hall’s consecutive games played by a goalie – 502 games

Glenn Hall (Source: @FourFeathersPod)

Glenn Hall set a near-impossible benchmark by playing 502 consecutive games as a goalie, a feat that is often viewed as the pinnacle of endurance in the NHL. This record is particularly extraordinary given the physical and mental demands placed on goalies, especially in an era without modern-day equipment.

His durability and consistency allowed him to earn three Vezina Trophies and the Calder Memorial Trophy, cementing his legacy as one of the most reliable goaltenders in NHL history.

Maurice Richard’s 50 goals in 50 games (1944-45)

Maurice Richard (Source: @CanadiensMTL)

Maurice “Rocket” Richard became the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in 50 games during the 1944-45 season, a record that set a new standard for offensive excellence. His achievement not only marked a milestone in goal-scoring but also paved the way for future players to aim higher.

At the time, it was a record-breaking performance, as he reached the 45-goal mark by February 25, surpassing the previous record of 44 goals set by Joe Malone in the 1917-18 season.

Bobby Orr’s +124 plus-minus in 1970-71

In the 1970-71 season, Bobby Orr recorded an extraordinary +124 in the plus-minus statistic, a record that still stands as the best in NHL history. This remarkable achievement highlights his dominance on both ends of the ice.

It was a season where he demonstrated his ability to influence the game both defensively and offensively, revolutionizing the role of defensemen in hockey. No other player has surpassed a +100 plus-minus in a full season, making this a feat that is likely to remain untouched.

Patrick Roy’s 151 career playoff wins

Former Montreal Canadien Patrick Roy is introduced during the Centennial Celebration ceremonies prior to the NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins in 2009. (Source: Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)

Patrick Roy holds the record for the most career playoff wins by a goaltender in NHL history, with 151. His unmatched ability to perform in the postseason helped him become a four-time Stanley Cup champion and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest playoff performers ever.

His career playoff wins not only reflect his incredible skill but also his resilience in high-pressure situations. With 63 of those wins coming in Stanley Cup games, his playoff dominance is etched in NHL history.