The Kansas City Chiefs‘ campaign was solid and convincing, to the point that for their final presentation, they had the luxury of resting several of their star players for the start of the NFL Playoffs, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The talent within this roster even extends to their staff, which, as it has been reported, could leave Andy Reid without one of his top coordinators for the upcoming season.

In recent weeks, several franchises have decided to part ways with their head coaches, so this vacancy could be well filled by one of Reid’s staff members. As it has been reported, Matt Nagy is one of the candidates being targeted by both the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets.

The news was confirmed by ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler through his X (formerly Twitter) account @JFowlerESPN: “Jets have requested to interview #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for head coach, source confirms.”

From 2023 to the present, Matt Nagy serves as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, while his only experience as a head coach was between 2018 and 2021, when he was the leader of the Chicago Bears.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During his time in Kansas City, Nagy played a key role in his team’s victory in two editions of the Super Bowl: LVII and LVIII. Like Andy Reid, they will be seeking their third consecutive ring.

Andy Reid trusts the staff that accompanies him

The success of a team is not solely due to the talent they have on the field, but how that talent is enhanced by the coaching staff. Andy Reid has been well-supported in recent years and believes that any of his coordinators could be a head coach in any franchise.

In recent statements published on si.com, the historic Chiefs head coach expressed agreement with the idea that any member of his staff is capable of leading a team in the NFL.

“You could take all of the coordinators there and put them right in that mix for sure,” Reid said. “Both of them – offensive and defensive guys – are phenomenal, [and] Toub does a great job. I know the two names that normally come up are the offensive and defensive coordinators. Both of those two warrant that, yeah, for sure.”

