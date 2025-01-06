NCAAF News: Georgia stars leave Kirby Smart, declare for 2025 NFL Draft following loss to Notre Dame

The Georgia Bulldogs certainly couldn’t close out the season as they had hoped. Kirby Smart watched his roster crumble due to late-season injuries, and the injury bug ultimately proved too big to overcome. However, the bad news didn’t stop with the loss to Notre Dame, as two of the Bulldogs’ biggest stars announced their departure for the NFL.

Whenever schools watch their best athlete-students walk into the NFL, an odd feeling takes over. On one hand, there is pride; on the other, a sense of emptiness, as key pieces of the puzzle will be missing. That’s perhaps the most accurate way to illustrate Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs’ state of mind after the 2024 NCAA season.

Smart will have some big holes he’ll need to cover after two stars in the school confirmed their decision to move on to their next chapter. Linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive lineman/outside linebacker Mykel Williams have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and won’t return for the upcoming NCAA season. Both were freshmen and played during the 2022 National Championship campaign.

Jalon Walker is among the biggest names in the board, as the junior star has made waves all over college football with his outstanding numbers. Walker won the Butkus award, given to the best linebacker in the nation, during the 2024 season. He recorded 60 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Athens, Georgia.

Mykel Williams has been a key contributor in Smart’s defense since committing to the school in 2022. Williams finished the 2024 season with career-highs in tackles for loss (9), sacks (5), and forced fumbles (2).

Regroup and repeat

The loss against the Fighting Irish during the CFP Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl will linger for quite some time in Athens. Though it’ll serve as fuel heading into spring training and the upcoming season.

However, it was the Greek philosopher Heraclitus who stated that one can never truly swim in the same river, as neither the person nor the river is ever the same. That ancient saying is equally true in Athens, Georgia. Sure, the Bulldogs will be hungry for revenge next season, but they won’t be the same team.

The Dawgs are ranked on third place in 24/7 Sports recruiting rankings, just behind SEC rivals Texas and Alabama. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Smart and the Bulldogs have earned commitments from 28 recruits. Including 2 five-star, 21 four-star, and 5 three-star talents. Their top freshman is Elijah Griffin who could help boost the gap left behind by Williams.

