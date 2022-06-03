The Golden State Warriors will face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in what will be the Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The Golden State Warriors suffered a serious blow when they lost the first game, since in these Playoffs, the Chase Center had been a guarantee of victory for them, this being the first loss suffered by the San Francisco franchise at home in the postseason. Of course, they must recover from that blow as soon as possible and even the series.

On the Boston Celtics side, although they have done much better in the playoffs playing away from home, they knew that beating the Warriors at the Chase Center would not be easy, so the victory in Game 1 was undoubtedly a huge incentive. Now they will go in search of getting 2-0 in the series, an advantage that would not be definitive, but it would be difficult to reverse.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 2: Date

This 2022 NBA finals game between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics that will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California will be played on Sunday, June 5 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 2: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Game 2

Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play this 2022 NBA finals game on Sunday, June 5 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: ABC.

