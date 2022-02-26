Golden State Warriors will face Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center this Sunday, February 27. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face each other at the Chase Center this Sunday, February 27, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Warriors are further and further away from catching up with the Suns for the lead in the Western Conference. The performance of the Phoenix franchise makes them seem unstoppable. However, little by little the Memphis Grizzlies have been getting closer to second place in the Conference, so for now Golden State must win in order not to lose their position.

In the case of the Dallas Mavericks, they are two wins away from the Utah Jazz (although with 3 more wins) so they want to continue adding to be able to climb positions in the standings. Also, the Denver Nuggets are only one win away from the Mavs so getting wins is necessary to retain fifth place in the West.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

The game that the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will play this Sunday, February 27 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Chase Center will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on January 5 with a 99-82 victory for Mavs, and January 26 with a 130-92 victory for Warriors.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to be played this Sunday, February 27, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Boston.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their favorites for this game, but they will probably do so in the next few hours. Both teams are strong, but without a doubt the Golden State Warriors are a little stronger, who will surely be the favorites.