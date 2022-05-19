Golden State Warriors will host Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Golden State Warriors will have their first chance to take a 2-0 lead against Dallas Mavericks at home for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

Golden State Warriors completely dominanted the first game of this 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals series. Stephen Curry led the Warriors offense with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Alongside Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins who both recorded 19 points, while Klay Thompson registered 15 points to close down the 112-87 win over the Mavericks.

On the other side, Dallas Mavericks were overpowered by the Warriors' defensive style. The Warriors limited Luka Doncic's offense, who pulled up 20 points, 4 assists and 7 rebounds. The Mavericks tried to win by a three-point shoot offensive style, however they ended with a 23% from the large-range shot.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Franciso, California

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines

Golden State Warriors started off good with the Game 1 win. The Warriors are the favorites to clinch the Western Conference title, however the team managed by Steve Kerr knows this is only the beginning of the series. Although, the Warriors know how to deal with this stage, as the Warriors have clinched 5 West titles in the last decade.

Dallas Mavericks have on their side one of the most talented players in the NBA with Luka Doncic. However, the team managed by Jason Kidd are new to this type of matchups. In addition, the Mavericks know how to overcome the odds to win a NBA Playoffs series, as they did it to the Utah Jazz in the First Round and to the Phoenix Suns in previous round.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: How to watch or stream live in the US

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and Odds

Warriors are leading 1-0 this series after last Tuesday’s win. Mavericks have their first chance to tie up this series in San Francisco. According to Caesars, the favorites are Golden State Warriors with -270 odds, while Dallas Mavericks have +220 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 214.0 points for Game 2 of this Western Conference Finals.

