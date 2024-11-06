NBA News: JJ Redick offers clarity on Anthony Davis' injury absence in Lakers vs. Grizzlies game

The Los Angeles Lakers faced the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday without Anthony Davis, and head coach JJ Redick provided a straightforward update on the star player's absence.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent 115-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday was more than just a setback in the NBA standings. Concerns quickly arose over Anthony Davis’ physical condition after he experienced foot issues following a fourth-quarter play. With Davis ruled out for the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, JJ Redick shared insights into the factors behind the decision.

“I just spoke with him before coming and talking to you guys,” Redick told ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin, referencing his recent conversation with Davis. “From my understanding, it is something that off and on has bothered him a little bit throughout the summer and so far this season. We’ll obviously miss him a lot,” Redick added.

On the decision to sideline Davis for Wednesday’s game, Redick was candid: “He was very positive about how it felt, but we recognize we got a long flight back to L.A., we got to turn around and do it again on Friday. So hopefully the extra 48 hours of rest will be good.”

Redick also emphasized the team’s focus on long-term health. “I think for all of us, we want to take a long-term view on all of our players’ health for an 82-game season,” he explained, noting that less than 10% of the regular season has passed, making it unwise to take unnecessary risks.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of the preseason NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Significant loss for the Lakers

Without Davis, the Lakers lose a player who has arguably been their standout performer this season. While LeBron James remains a key figure, Davis’ impact has been critical, both in driving the team’s victories and anchoring their offense and defense.

Davis currently leads the league in scoring with an impressive 32.6 points per game over seven appearances. Defensively, he’s equally influential, ranking fourth in defensive rebounds with an average of 9.4 per game, close behind Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 10.5.

When will Davis return?

Based on Redick’s comments, the Lakers are optimistic that Davis’ absence will be brief. The head coach hinted that the star center could be back in action as soon as Friday when the Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

