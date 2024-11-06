NBA News: Dwyane Wade opens up about the exact moment the Miami Heat broke his heart

Dwyane Wade, a Miami Heat legend and a driving force behind the franchise’s three NBA titles, recently revealed a painful chapter in his career that ultimately led him to make a difficult decision.

The Miami Heat clinched their first NBA championship in 2006 under Pat Riley’s leadership, with Shaquille O’Neal and a young Dwyane Wade leading the charge. Wade would go on to win two more titles in 2012 and 2013 alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh, with Erik Spoelstra at the helm. Yet, despite his loyalty and contributions, the guard shared that he felt let down by the organization—a feeling that eventually drove him to leave.

In a candid interview on The OGs Show with former teammates Mike Miller and Udonis Haslem, Wade discussed his decision to exit Miami in 2016, after contentious contract negotiations. “I didn’t like how they handled me, so I had to go,” Wade began. “I don’t care what anyone says about my production… give me the ‘ride off in the sunset’ contract—I deserve it.”

Dwyane’s departure marked the first time he left Miami in his 13-year career, joining his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. After a season there, he had an opportunity to return to the Heat but opted to join the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. Reflecting on this period, Wade admitted, “I was heartbroken… It took me a little while to get out. I ain’t gonna lie to y’all I could have come back to Miami after Chicago but I was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t there yet.‘”

Addressing the disappointment he felt with Heat management, Wade said, “I think the thing what people don’t understand is we’re human, bro…. I thought I did everything, I was the pillar and I thought at that time that I should have got rewarded for that.” He added, “Why I end up leaving was I was hurt. I was hurt how they was handling me, how they treated me.”

Head coach Pat Riley and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat talk during free throws while taking on the Atlanta Hawks at American Airlines Arena on November 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida.

A second chance with the Heat

Less than two seasons after leaving, following brief stints with both the Bulls and Cavaliers, Wade returned to Miami for a last dance. While this return didn’t lead to any major achievements on the court, it gave Wade a chance to bid farewell to Heat fans, providing closure to his career in the city where he became a legend.

In tribute to his legacy, the Heat retired Wade’s iconic No. 3 jersey just months after his retirement, cementing his place as arguably the most significant player in franchise history.

Wade reflects on the path not taken

Although he ultimately returned to finish his career with the Heat, Wade expressed a lingering wish for a different outcome. “Do I wish that happened? I wish that didn’t happen, yeah, of course,” he said of his time away from Miami. “Man, I would love to be one team. One team, one voice, one sound,” he concluded.

