Micah Parsons talked about the Dallas Cowboys and their Super Bowl chances. Furthermore, the linebacker got real following many trade rumors.

Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the New York Giants and, since that moment, the star linebacker hasn’t returned with the Dallas Cowboys.

The defense led by new coordinator Mike Zimmer is one of the most decimated in the NFL as DeMarcus Lawrence and DaRon Bland have also missed most of the season.

So, in this uphill scenario without Dak Prescott, experts and fans believe there’s almost no hope to make a Super Bowl run. However, just before a crucial with the Eagles, Parsons sent a clear message.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

According to Micah Parsons, even with a 3-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys can still have a shot at the Super Bowl. It’s important to remember that America’s Team has to face twice Eagles and Commanders.

So, it’s a wide open race in the NFC East, but, they’ll have to do it without Dak Prescott. “I still believe we can make a run. I have a lot of confidence in Cooper (Rush).”

Will Dallas Cowboys give contract extension to Micah Parsons?

Although Jerry Jones already gave big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons hasn’t received a new deal. That’s why rumors of a blockbuster trade are swirling if the Cowboys end up with a terrible season.

“Me and Jerry Jones love each other. He has done a lot of great things to change my life on and off the field. More than people will ever know. I think if Jerry ever had a problem with me he’d call me into his office and we’d have a sit down before anyone on national TV could have any kind of impact.”