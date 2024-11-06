Franco Colapinto’s agent fuels Fans’ hopes of a spot for him in Formula 1 in 2025

Franco Colapinto's future in Formula 1 is still uncertain. However, his agent had an optimistic message for Argentine fans about his prospects for next season.

After Sauber confirmed Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto as their second driver, joining Nico Hulkenberg, there have been many questions surrounding Franco Colapinto’s chances of getting a contract for the 2025 Formula 1 season. There’s only one seat left for next season at RB Visa Cash App, alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

The battle for the final spot appears to be between Liam Lawson and Colapinto. Lawson may hold an edge, being a Red Bull junior academy member. Despite this, Colapinto’s agent remains optimistic about his prospects for the last remaining slot in the 2025 season. Speaking to Campeones on YouTube, Maria Catarineu was confident about her client’s future.

When asked, “On a scale of 1 to 10, how likely is it that Franco will be racing next year?” she boldly replied, “20.” Shocked, the journalists clarified, “Did you understand the question?” She confirmed with conviction: “I understood perfectly. 20. When so many people want something to happen, it’s only fair that it does.”

Catarineu added, “Don’t forget I’ve said that if Franco makes it to F1, it’s to stay. There are many scenarios at play, but there’s significant support from fans, Formula 1, and Williams to keep Colapinto in the series.”

Franco Colapinto of Williams (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Catarineu also addressed the speculation regarding talks between Williams and Red Bull about Colapinto. While she denied any formal offer , she didn’t dismiss the ongoing conversations, leaving the responsibility for further details with Williams Racing. “Williams has been proactive in seeking a place for Franco for 2025. These things take time, and at this stage, nothing is confirmed,” she stated, adding, “We’d love for Franco to stay with Williams, but the team has existing contracts in place. They’re working on a solution, but right now, it doesn’t look like he’ll remain with them in 2025.”

How can Colapinto arrive in VCARB

With Bortoleto’s Sauber deal in place, RB Visa Cash App is the last team yet to confirm its second seat. Red Bull’s junior team has Tsunoda as its lead driver, while Daniel Ricciardo briefly held the second slot before retiring mid-season, which allowed young Lawson, another Red Bull academy driver, to take his place.

Although Red Bull has yet to announce Lawson as their second driver for 2025, this remains Colapinto’s sole chance to start next season. Talks between Red Bull and Williams about Colapinto have occurred, with reports of an offer from one team to the other, but it remains unclear if this offer was for a reserve driver role or the second seat alongside Tsunoda.

