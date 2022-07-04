For the NBA California Classic 2022 Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will face each other. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Golden State Warriors, the last NBA Champions, will host the Miami Heat (last East Conference finalists) for the NBA California Classic 2022. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

In this NBA California Classic, these two teams face the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Without a doubt of the four, the two rivals of this match have been the best last season, one of them being champion (the Golden State Warriors) and the others, Eastern Conference finalists (the Miami Heat).

Their performance has not been the same in this tournament, in which both have lost the two games played so far. The young talents will have the chance, not only to finish the tournament with at least one victory, but also and more importantly, to prove their worth in these franchises that will be protagonists in the next season without a doubt.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Two teams that lost their first games face each other in what will be a duel for not being in last place. In any case, these summer tournaments should serve to start developing the talent of the rookies and young talents so that they can complete the roster of a team.

Although it is always positive to win and in victory the positive aspects are usually rescued more, this tournament should serve the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat to see what talent they can count on and thus complement the two very good teams that both franchises have.

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA California Classic 2022 game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat to be played this Tuesday, July 5 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat anywhere

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with -115 odds, while -105 odds will be for the Miami Heat victory.

DraftKings Golden State Warriors -115 Miami Heat -105

*Odds via DraftKings