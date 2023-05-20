What happens in the regular season doesn’t always apply to the postseason. The 2023 NBA Playoffs are a great proof because the N°1 seeded team in the East Milwaukee lost to the eighth seed Miami in the first round.

But that has not been the case with the Denver Nuggets. They finished first in the Western Conference with a record of 53-29 led by another amazing season of Nikola Jokic. The Serbian didn’t win his third consecutive MVP, although his performances had him right behind Joel Embiid.

Their biggest success so far was repeating the usual production in the playoffs. They eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 before defeating the Phoenix Suns 4-2. However, they still have to get one more win to be in the NBA Finals next month.

Have the Denver Nuggets ever won a championship?

This could be a historic season if they are able to finish the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. Despite they have a 3-0 lead, with LeBron James on the other side it’s never over until the fourth win materializes. Especially considering their previous results in the round they are currently in.

The Denver Nuggets have never been to the NBA Finals. Denver went to a total of five Conference finals without being able to get passed that round. They lost three times to Los Angeles and one to the Seattle SuperSonics, but they are still in contention to leave that bad taste in the past.