Houston Rockets play against Brooklyn Nets for a West vs East Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Toyota Center in Houston on December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). One of the leaders of the visitor team travels to his former home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Houston Rockets are sunk in the 13th spot of the Western Conference with a negative record of 7-16, but the team is reaping a winning streak since November 24 when they beat the Chicago Bulls at home.

Brooklyn Nets are ready to embark on December's first series of on the road games after closing another series but at home with a 2-2 record. The Nets' most recent game was a 107-111 loss to the Chicago Bulls at home.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The Houston Rockets had a losing streak record of 15 games in a row, which finally came to an end when they beat the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on November 24 at home. Since that victory the Rockets have won five more games for a total of 6-0, including a 114-110 victory on the road against Oklahoma City Thunder. One of the most important victories of that winning streak was against the Hornets 146-143 in OT, the Rockets demonstrated an offensive power like never before. The Rockets' offense is scoring an average of 105.2 points per game and the team's defense is allowing 111.9 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets recently lost against the Chicago Bulls at home 107-111 in the final game of a round of 4 straight games at home. In that round the Nets won two games, one against the Knicks 112-110 and one against the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105. In the most recent loss to the Bulls, both teams had similar numbers during the game, but the visitors were superior with 53.5% effective field goal. The Nets are scoring an average of 109.5 points per game as the 11th-ranked offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are SportsNet SW, SportsNet App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Houston Rockets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Houston Rockets are not favorites to win at home, but the team has a winning streak thanks to an impeccable defensive work in the last six games. Brooklyn Nets are favorites to win and put an end to the home team's winning streak. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets (spread TBA).

FanDuel Houston Rockets TBA Totals TBA Brooklyn Nets TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.