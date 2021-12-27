Los Angeles Lakers will visit Houston Rockets this Tuesday, December 28, in a game valid for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this game, such as preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their numbers this season when they visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, December 28 at 8:00 PM (ET). Find out everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Lakers are having a pretty low-key season. At the beginning of the season given the large number of stars they had on their roster, much was expected of what they are achieving at the moment: just a dismal 16-18 win / loss balance that places them 7th in the Western Conference. There's still a lot of regular season left, and the Lakers have plenty of time to recover and improve their stats.

In the case of the locals, a season that seems to be more of a tanking one for them: just a poor record of 10 wins and 23 losses places them as the worst team in the Western Conference. However, strangely enough, it is only 4 wins behind the Spurs (although with more losses, 23 compared to 18 for the San Antonio franchise), the last team that would be entering the Play-in. We'll see if the Rockets ambitions are for the postseason or if they prefer to go for the tanking plan.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Houston Rockets will play against Los Angeles Lakers this Tuesday, December 28 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the Toyota Center will be the third of the two rivals against each other. The first two were played on October 31 and November 2. In both cases they were victories for the Lakers 95-85 and 119-117.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers (trying to improve their stats) to be played this Tuesday, December 28, at the Toyota Center, Houston, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: ATTSN-SW, Spectrum SportsNet.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't given their favorite yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, given their best performance thus far, the favorites for this game are quite likely to be the Los Angeles Lakers.

