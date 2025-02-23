Chicago Sky trade their No. 3 pick for All-Star player to help Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky, led by Angel Reese, have made an important move ahead of the 2025 WNBA season by acquiring two-time All-Star guard Ariel Atkins from the Washington Mystics. In exchange, the Mystics will receive the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, along with the right to swap 2027 first-round picks and a 2027 second-round pick, reported ESPN.

Chicago’s general manager, Jeff Pagliocca, expressed confidence in the trade. “Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year,” Pagliocca said in a statement. “She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an all-star caliber contributor. As one of the league’s top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago.”

This trade marks the latest move in Chicago’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen its roster, led by Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, for the upcoming season, in which they will be under Tyler Marsh‘s charge. After signing former franchise player Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky have been adding more offensive depth. With the addition of Atkins, alongside Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen, the team is focusing on improving its three-point shooting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atkins, a 2019 WNBA champion with the Mystics and 2020 Olympian, has averaged 13.4 points per game throughout her career, including 36% shooting from beyond the arc. She is also known for her strong defensive abilities, earning five All-Defensive Team selections and ranking second in Mystics history for steals with 313.

Ariel Atkins joins the Sky ( Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Sky are clearly positioning themselves to make a playoff run in 2025, with second-year players Reese and Cardoso expected to play key roles alongside their new veterans. Atkins’ experience and well-rounded game should provide valuable support to the team’s emerging stars.

Advertisement

Ariel Atkins: A key addition

A 2018 first-round draft pick out of Texas, Atkins has spent her entire career with the Mystics. She was part of the team’s 2019 championship run, which delivered the franchise’s first and only WNBA title. Over the years, Atkins has established herself as one of the league’s top two-way players, known for both her scoring and defense.

Advertisement

As she enters the final year of her contract, Atkins will have the opportunity to become a cornerstone of the Sky’s future. With changes coming to the collective bargaining agreement and salary bumps expected in 2026, Atkins is also in a position to secure her long-term future with Chicago, with the possibility of being cored after this season.