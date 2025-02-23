NBA News: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown gets real about team’s performance after matchup vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics secured a commanding 118-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon, led by a strong performance from Jaylen Brown. After the game, Brown spoke about Boston’s approach as they gear up for the NBA postseason.

Brown finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, and made it clear that the Celtics are not underestimating any opponent. “There’s no message that we are sending them,” Brown said. “We’re playing some good ball, and maybe we caught them on a bad day. Anything could happen in the playoffs. We’re not overlooking anybody. We just have to get ready for the playoffs.”

Boston’s depth and dominance were on full display, while New York struggled with a limited roster and a lack of key rotational players. The heavy workload on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns was evident, with the Knicks unable to match the Celtics’ firepower in crucial moments.

Jayson Tatum also delivered a standout performance, finishing just shy of a triple-double. He recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, shooting 8-of-20 from the field, 3-of-10 from three-point range, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Tom Thibodeau’s costly decision

One of the biggest talking points from the game was Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s controversial decision to reinsert Karl-Anthony Towns after he suffered a knee injury.

During the fourth quarter, as New York attempted an ultimately unsuccessful comeback, Towns exited the game with an apparent knee issue. However, just minutes later, he returned to the bench and was inexplicably put back into the game despite the outcome already being decided.

“Thibs said KAT said he was good to go, and that’s why he checked back in late in the fourth after taking a shot to the knee,” reported Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

With the playoffs approaching, the Knicks will need to be cautious with their star players, as unnecessary risks like this could prove costly in the long run. Meanwhile, the Celtics continue to cement themselves as top contenders, showing no signs of slowing down as they push toward another deep NBA postseason run.

