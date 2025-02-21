Paul Pierce, Isiah Thomas agree on naming Bulls icon as the greatest defender in NBA history

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the cornerstone of the Chicago Bulls’ success during the 1990s, but other players on those championship teams played pivotal roles in the franchise’s success. Now, NBA legends like Isiah Thomas and Paul Pierce are speaking out to honor a Bulls icon for his exceptional defensive skills.

“When we talk about the greatest and best defenders ever to play in the NBA, Chicago had two of them,” Thomas said during a 2023 interview with All the Smoke. “(Dennis) Rodman and Scottie Pippen. But Scottie—Scottie was different.”

Elaborating on his praise for Pippen, Isiah added: “As a defender, right, he doesn’t get enough credit.” He then went further, stating: “As a defender at his best, I may have to say that he and Dennis Rodman are one and two, the best defenders to ever play the game.”

Thomas emphasized that Pippen’s influence extended beyond just defense. “As a facilitator, Scottie, you know, he was the real deal,” the Detroit Pistons legend said. “So I do want to give him his respect and his props.”

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls during the 1993 NBA Finals – Game 3.

Paul Pierce highlights Pippen’s defensive prowess

Isiah Thomas wasn’t the only one to laud Pippen’s defensive impact. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently recalled his experience going up against Scottie when the Chicago star was preparing for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“I played against the Dream Team, and Scottie locked me up on the sideline,” Pierce remembered on the Ticket and the Truth podcast. “I was like, ‘Whoa! I’m being trapped.’ I turned, it was only Scottie Pippen, right there. And then he just knocked the ball out of my hand.”

Reflecting on the encounter, the 2008 NBA champion added: “He’s the best defensive wing. Like if I needed a wingman anybody in history, all the top scorer, if I needed someone to match up against Durant, LeBron, Kobe, I want prime Pippen.”

Pippen’s legacy

Scottie Pippen is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history. A key figure on the Chicago Bulls‘ six-title teams, Pippen’s brilliance was central to the franchise’s dominance during the 1990s. He was also an integral part of the legendary Dream Team that captured the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and helped Team USA win another gold in Atlanta 1996.

As highlighted by Paul Pierce and Isiah Thomas, Pippen’s defensive contributions are undeniable. He remains eighth on the NBA‘s all-time steals list. Notably, two active players—Chris Paul and LeBron James—sit alongside Pippen in the top 10, with legendary figures such as John Stockton, Jason Kidd, and Michael Jordan also featured.

Scottie Pippen’s brilliance extended beyond his defensive prowess, as his offensive abilities were equally impressive. With the exception of his first and final seasons, the former forward consistently averaged double-digit points per game throughout his career. His most notable season came in 1993-94, when he posted career highs in points, steals, and rebounds during Michael Jordan’s brief retirement. This period highlighted Pippen’s leadership and versatility, as he embraced different roles to meet the team’s needs.