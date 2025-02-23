The Arizona Cardinals have struggled to find success under Kyler Murray’s leadership, and now the team’s owner has made a clear statement about the quarterback’s future with the franchise.

Murray’s tenure with the Cardinals has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs. While he is considered the face of the franchise, he has yet to lead the team to significant success.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Murray has only made one playoff appearance in 2021. This has led to growing speculation about whether the team should continue to build around him or move in a different direction.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill sends clear message to Kyler Murray

When the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray first overall in 2019, there were concerns about his durability due to injuries in college. Those doubts have persisted as the team has failed to establish itself as a consistent contender.

With just one playoff appearance in five seasons, fans are questioning Murray’s long-term future in Arizona. However, team owner Michael Bidwill recently reaffirmed his confidence in the quarterback, stating that the organization remains committed to supporting him.

Bidwill emphasized that the Cardinals are focused on building a stronger roster around Murray, believing that with the right pieces in place, he can lead the team to success.

“What he is is a dual-threat quarterback,” Bidwill said. “When he’s healthy he scares every defensive coordinator and he has a chance to change the game with his feet and with his arm. When you look at it, we’ve got to continue to rely on him and he’s got to play at a high level. He knows that. He’s working hard. . . . He needs to take the next step and we’re excited about our future with Kyler. He’s a great quarterback. I think we need to continue to build around that offense for him.”

