Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese makes history for Unrivaled with new record

Angel Reese, player for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, has also made a significant impact in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.

In a historic game, Reese finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds, marking the first 20-point, 20-rebound game in Unrivaled history. Her performance helped lead the Rose to a 72-63 victory over the previously unbeaten Lunar Owls.

“You know, got to make history,” Reese said after the game, according to ESPN. “Being able to see my growth, I put in the work and a lot of people don’t see what I put in. It’s great to see the results out there. But obviously, I’m not done yet.”

This victory was particularly meaningful for the Rose, as they handed the Owls their first loss of the season. “We knew that they were 8-0, and no one believed in us outside of that locker room,” she said. “It was just us. That’s all that matters. It takes every petal to make the rose. And tonight, it contributed.”

Angel Reese of Rose BC playing in Unrivaled (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

As the Rose continue their season with a 5-4 record, they sit third in the standings, just half a game behind second place. The league’s structure allows the top four teams to make the playoffs, with tiebreakers determined by head-to-head records and point differentials.

Chicago Sky’s 2025 Season

The Chicago Sky finished last season with a 13-27 record, failing to make the playoffs. For the upcoming season, the team will look different, with new head coach Tyler Marsh replacing Teresa Weatherspoon. Notably, leading scorer Chennedy Carter will not be returning.

Manager Jeff Pagliocca has made key moves to improve the team, adding players like Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, and Dana Evans. While the team has strengthened, it remains in need of a point guard to fill a crucial role. The Sky’s 2025 season will start with a focus on rebuilding and supporting their stars like Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.